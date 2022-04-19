WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 255 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft during the very strong maximum ebb current around 7 AM this morning. Bar conditions rough during the maximum ebb this morning. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, south to southeast winds 25 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather