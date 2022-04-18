WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6

to 11 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas 6 to 8 ft building to 9 to 11 ft in the

afternoon. Bar conditions moderate becoming generally rough in

the afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 615 AM

this morning and 645 PM this evening. The morning ebb will be

very strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

