SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 ft through Wednesday afternoon,

subsiding 6 to 8 ft Wednesday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 830 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 800 PM Wednesday. Seas 8 ft.

- THIRD EBB....Around 915 AM Thursday. Seas to 6 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

