WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

833 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft subsiding to 8 to 10 ft on

Monday. Bar conditions mostly rough. Maximum ebb currents will

occur around 715 AM and and 730 PM Monday. The Monday morning

ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT Monday night.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather