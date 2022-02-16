WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft.

- FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 445 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft

with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning.

Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

