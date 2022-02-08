WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1110 PM PST Mon Feb 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

