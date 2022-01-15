WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 254 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 to 10 ft through Sunday. - FIRST EBB...Around 300 AM Saturday. Seas to 11 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 315 PM Saturday. Seas to 12 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather