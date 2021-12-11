WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

329 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...11 to 14 ft through Sunday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Saturday. Seas to 16 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 11 PM Saturday. Seas to 18 ft with

breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

