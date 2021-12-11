WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 329 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...11 to 14 ft through Sunday. - FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Saturday. Seas to 16 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 11 PM Saturday. Seas to 18 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather