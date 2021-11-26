WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft through Friday morning, then subsiding reaching 6 to 8 ft Friday evening. - FIRST EBB...Around 930 AM Friday. Seas to 13 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather