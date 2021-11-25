WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 259 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather