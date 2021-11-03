WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon Thursday to midnight

PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon

PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Thursday evening.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt becoming west Thursday evening.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 12 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

midnight PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 to 14 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon Thursday to midnight

PDT Thursday night. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon

PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

