WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 244 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather