WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 250 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Wind speeds over the majority of the advisory area have fallen below criteria. While isolated locations may see brief periods of increased winds over the next hour, the threat of widespread advisory conditions has ended.