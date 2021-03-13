WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 240 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 14 ft at 10 to 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM PST Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST SUNDAY TO 1 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST Sunday to 1 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM PST SUNDAY TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt, becoming west Monday morning 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 1 AM PST Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt through Sunday night, becoming west Monday morning 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 8 AM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 4 to 6 ft through this evening, increasing to between 8 and 10 ft overnight and Sunday morning. 