WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

201 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 12 to 14 ft, falling to around 8 ft by

early Monday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Around 100 PM Monday. Seas to 15 ft with breakers

likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

