WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft easing to 6 to 8 ft by

Saturday afternoon.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1030 AM Saturday. Seas near 12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather