WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 215 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 ft this morning building to 13 ft this afternoon and evening. Seas subsiding overnight to 9 ft by late night. - FIRST EBB...Around 4 am this morning. Seas near 12 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 4 pm Wednesday. Seas near 16 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 430 am Thursday. Seas near 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.