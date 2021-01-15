WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

331 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 feet. Bar conditions moderate

becoming rough on Friday. Maximum ebb currents will occur around

600 AM and 600 PM TODAY. The evening ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

