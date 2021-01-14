WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 233 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft early this morning subsiding to 5 to 7 ft this afternoon and early evening before building to 10 to 12 ft late Thursday night into Friday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Thursday. Seas to 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 545 PM Thursday. Seas to 9 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...615 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather