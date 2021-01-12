WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

157 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...16 to 18 ft through early Wednesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas 18 to 20 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas 20 to

22 ft with breakers.

- THIRD EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas 18 to 20 ft with

breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

