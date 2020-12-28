WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 806 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 ft except building to around 10 ft during the maximum ebb currents. Bar conditions moderate except becoming rough during the maximum ebbs. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 330 PM today and 400 AM Tuesday. The afternoon ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 315 AM and 330 PM today. The afternoon ebb will be strong. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 11 ft at 15 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 19 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 19 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 19 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.