WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
308 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas to 8 ft through Sunday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 4 PM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM
PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
