WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft subsiding to 8 to 10 ft

tonight. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate to rough

tonight.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION... Maximum ebb currents will occur around

5 AM this morning and 5 PM this afternoon. The afternoon ebb

will be very strong.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, seas around 10 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25

kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon

to 6 AM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon

to 6 AM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

