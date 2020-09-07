WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
248 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
