WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

327 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have generally eased.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to midnight PDT

tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

