WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 AM PDT Sat May 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be for the far

southwest part of the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

