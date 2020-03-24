WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft this

afternoon. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate this

afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 530 AM and 545

today.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather