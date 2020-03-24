WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
254 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 11 to 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 ft, subsiding to 7 to 9 ft this
afternoon. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate this
afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 530 AM and 545
today.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather