WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
245 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather