WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

210 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 ft early Sat morning, subsiding to 7 ft

Sat night.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 3 PM today. Seas to 12 ft

with breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 345 AM tonight. Seas to 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this morning,

and again from 1 PM to 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 ft early Sat morning, subsiding to 7 ft

Sat night.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 3 PM today. Seas to 12 ft

with breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 345 AM tonight. Seas to 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this morning,

and again from 1 PM to 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather