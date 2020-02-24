WA Marine Warning and Forecast
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
301 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...18 ft subsiding to 15 ft by late morning
then near 10 ft late this evening into Tuesday morning.
- FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Monday. Seas near 20 ft with
breakers.
- SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Monday. Seas near 15 ft with
breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
