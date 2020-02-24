WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...18 ft subsiding to 15 ft by late morning

then near 10 ft late this evening into Tuesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Monday. Seas near 20 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 530 PM Monday. Seas near 15 ft with

breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather