WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

145 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO 7

PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

-GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Monday.

-FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Monday. Seas to 11 ft.

-SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 545 PM Monday. Seas to 10

ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory until 7 AM PST Monday morning. The

second Small Craft Advisory from 3 PM Monday afternoon to 7 PM

PST Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO 7

PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

-GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Monday.

-FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Monday. Seas to 11 ft.

-SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 545 PM Monday. Seas to 10

ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory until 7 AM PST Monday morning. The

second Small Craft Advisory from 3 PM Monday afternoon to 7 PM

PST Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather