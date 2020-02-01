WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 16 to 19 feet. Bar conditions severe with

breakers likely.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around

930 AM and 930 PM today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 14 to 16 feet at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 14 to 17 feet at

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty

Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

