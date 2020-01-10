WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
244 AM PST Fri Jan 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT......Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 8 ft through this morning building to 12
to 14 ft this afternoon, and to 19 ft this evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 415 AM Friday. Seas near 10 ft
- SECOND EBB...Around 430 PM Friday. Very strong ebb. Seas near
15 ft with breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning, and from noon today to 4 PM
PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
