WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
234 AM PST Sun Dec 29 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, Rough bar
conditions expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory,
Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 feet, but easing to 6 to 8 feet by
Sunday afternoon. Seas building to 8 to 10 feet late Sunday
night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 645 AM this morning. Seas to 11 feet.
- SECOND EBB...Around 645 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 feet with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning and again 5 pm this
afternoon through 9 pm Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
