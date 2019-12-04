WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
230 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Holding near 7 ft today then near 5 ft
Thursday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Wednesday. Seas 10 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1045 PM Wednesday. Seas near 8 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
