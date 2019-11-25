WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

222 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...12 ft through Tuesday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Monday. Seas near 13 ft. Breakers

likely.

* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 345 PM Monday. Seas near 15

ft. Breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas near 15 ft. Breakers

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather