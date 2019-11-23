https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14857272.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
144 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft through Sunday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 130 AM Saturday. Seas near 14 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 2 PM Saturday. Seas near 17 ft. Strong
ebb. Breakers likely.
* THIRD EBB...Around 230 AM Sunday. Seas near 16 ft. Breakers
likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments