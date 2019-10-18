WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT FROM

8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT

Saturday.

* WIND...West southwest 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas 15 to 21 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...14 to 15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...14 to 18.

* BAR CONDITION...Severe.

* FIRST EBB...745 AM Friday morning.

* SECOND EBB...8 PM Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT

this evening.

* WIND AND WAVES...South 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather