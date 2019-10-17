WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 14 building to 14 to 16 feet today.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough becoming severe.

* FIRST EBB...7 AM this morning.

* SECOND EBB...715 PM this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...South 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND...Southerly 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM

THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday.

* WIND...Southwest 20 to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Combined seas building to 18 to 22 feet today.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 to 16 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM

PDT Friday.

* WIND...West southwest 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM

PDT Friday.

* WIND...West southwest 15 to 25 kt.

