WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

222 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft through Saturday.

* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 4 AM Friday. Seas temporarily

building to 11 ft with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...Around 445 PM Friday. Seas temporarily building

to 10 ft with breakers possible.

* THIRD EBB...Strong ebb around 5 AM Saturday. Seas temporarily

building to 11 ft with breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather