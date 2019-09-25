WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* COMBINED SEAS...7 to 9 ft, except 10 ft during the ebbs.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough during the ebbs.

* FIRST EBB...245 PM Wednesday.

* SECOND EBB...300 AM Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PDT

Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southwesterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

easing this afternoon. Southerly winds this evening through

Friday night 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 AM to noon PDT Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 15 to 25 knots through early

this morning. Southerly winds tonight becoming westerly Thursday

morning 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 AM to noon PDT Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 15 to 25 knots through early

this morning. Southerly winds tonight becoming westerly Thursday

morning 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT

Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 AM to noon PDT Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 15 to 25 knots through early

this morning. Southerly winds tonight becoming westerly Thursday

morning 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PDT

THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 AM to noon PDT Thursday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly winds 15 to 25 knots through early

this morning. Southerly winds tonight becoming westerly Thursday

morning 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind 15 to 25 knots this morning

easing this afternoon. Southerly winds this evening through

Friday night 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Friday.

* SEAS...West swell 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 30 knots this evening

transitioning to northwesterly Thursday morning. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather