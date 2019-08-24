WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
220 AM PDT Sat Aug 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Sunday.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds will continue to ease this morning.
