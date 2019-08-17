https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14340053.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
301 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.
