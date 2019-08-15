WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT

Friday.

* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25

knots after midnight. Wind waves 2 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT

Friday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 3 to

5 feet. West swell 6 or 7 feet at 12 to 16 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

