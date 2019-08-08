WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 25 to 35 knots. Wind waves 4 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 25 to 35 knots. Wind waves 4 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwesterly winds 15 to 25 knots with wind
waves 2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 20 to 30 knots with wind waves
3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather