WA Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Decreasing clouds;46;31;ENE;5;85%;29%;1

Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;46;33;ENE;5;74%;11%;1

Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;46;35;NW;5;87%;12%;1

Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;45;33;ESE;4;80%;6%;1

Deer Park;Low clouds;35;26;NNW;5;87%;6%;0

Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;46;38;ENE;5;87%;30%;1

Ellensburg;Decreasing clouds;34;23;ESE;6;88%;5%;2

Ephrata;Low clouds;32;27;N;7;85%;2%;0

Everett;Decreasing clouds;46;32;E;4;82%;29%;1

Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;45;32;SE;4;92%;13%;1

Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;46;38;E;4;85%;13%;1

Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;37;E;7;96%;11%;0

Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;46;33;SE;4;84%;30%;1

Moses Lake;Low clouds;32;28;N;5;82%;1%;0

Olympia;Decreasing clouds;44;32;N;3;95%;13%;1

Omak;Decreasing clouds;31;21;SW;6;91%;2%;1

Pasco;Decreasing clouds;38;32;NNW;6;84%;4%;1

Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;47;36;E;4;85%;14%;1

Pullman;Low clouds;33;22;NE;6;92%;18%;0

Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;47;32;E;4;89%;13%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy;45;37;E;5;93%;16%;0

Renton;Decreasing clouds;47;36;E;4;82%;14%;1

Seattle;Decreasing clouds;46;35;E;4;81%;13%;1

Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;46;35;ENE;3;78%;14%;1

Shelton;Decreasing clouds;43;33;NNE;3;95%;12%;1

Spokane;Low clouds;36;28;NNE;4;82%;10%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;33;26;ENE;4;86%;8%;0

Spokane Felts;Low clouds;36;28;NNE;4;82%;10%;0

Stampede Pass;Decreasing clouds;33;22;ESE;4;66%;5%;2

Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;45;34;ENE;4;90%;14%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;44;35;NNE;4;92%;14%;1

Vancouver;Decreasing clouds;45;34;NE;4;82%;12%;1

Walla Walla;Low clouds;37;24;ESE;5;93%;11%;0

Wenatchee;Decreasing clouds;32;23;NE;4;87%;27%;1

Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;46;32;E;6;89%;13%;1

Yakima;Decreasing clouds;37;26;NE;5;88%;4%;1

