WA Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Chilly with some sun;47;32;E;5;76%;12%;2

Bellingham;Partly sunny, chilly;46;33;E;4;69%;12%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;48;35;SSW;4;74%;11%;2

Chehalis;Mostly sunny;49;32;SSE;4;72%;5%;2

Deer Park;Hazy sunshine;35;15;NE;5;72%;3%;2

Eastsound;Partly sunny, chilly;45;38;E;4;79%;12%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;41;26;NNW;5;61%;1%;2

Ephrata;Lots of sun, chilly;39;24;N;7;63%;1%;2

Everett;Chilly with some sun;47;34;ESE;5;73%;11%;2

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;47;31;S;4;80%;13%;2

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, chilly;47;36;E;4;74%;12%;2

Hoquiam;Clouds and sunshine;50;38;SSE;6;79%;30%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;49;34;ENE;5;70%;17%;2

Moses Lake;Sunshine and chilly;40;22;NE;6;62%;1%;2

Olympia;Clouds and sun;47;32;S;4;79%;15%;2

Omak;Partly sunny, cold;34;21;NNE;8;80%;5%;2

Pasco;Partly sunny, chilly;42;25;SSE;5;71%;1%;2

Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;47;36;W;4;73%;14%;1

Pullman;Mostly sunny, cold;36;24;WNW;6;70%;2%;2

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;48;33;SSE;4;79%;11%;2

Quillayute;Partly sunny;49;37;E;4;82%;22%;1

Renton;Clouds and sun;49;36;SE;4;72%;12%;2

Seattle;Clouds and sun;48;38;SE;4;69%;11%;2

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;49;37;SE;4;68%;12%;2

Shelton;Clouds and sun;47;33;WNW;3;79%;16%;1

Spokane;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;21;S;4;67%;3%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, cold;33;18;SW;6;75%;3%;2

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;21;S;4;67%;3%;2

Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;NW;5;62%;6%;2

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;46;37;S;4;80%;12%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, chilly;46;37;S;5;79%;12%;2

Vancouver;Chilly with some sun;48;34;SSW;5;67%;16%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, cold;38;28;SSE;6;75%;2%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;37;27;NW;5;68%;1%;2

Whidbey Island;Sunshine and chilly;47;36;ESE;5;74%;12%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny, chilly;42;21;NNW;4;63%;0%;2

