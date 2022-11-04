WA Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;46;36;SE;11;69%;99%;1 Bellingham;A couple of showers;47;37;S;10;63%;97%;1 Bremerton;A couple of showers;49;38;SSW;8;63%;98%;1 Chehalis;A couple of showers;46;37;S;8;66%;100%;1 Deer Park;Partly sunny;44;22;SW;10;55%;41%;2 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;47;39;SSW;9;68%;91%;1 Ellensburg;Windy with a shower;50;30;WNW;20;55%;84%;2 Ephrata;Winds subsiding;52;30;SW;15;37%;65%;2 Everett;A couple of showers;47;38;SE;9;70%;99%;1 Fort Lewis;A passing shower;48;38;SSW;13;82%;97%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;39;S;11;64%;93%;1 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;49;41;SSW;12;78%;100%;1 Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;50;42;SSW;8;77%;100%;1 Moses Lake;Windy;53;33;SSW;17;40%;44%;2 Olympia;A couple of showers;48;37;SSW;13;78%;99%;1 Omak;Milder;50;26;S;10;45%;44%;2 Pasco;Winds subsiding;57;38;SW;17;47%;55%;2 Port Angeles;A morning shower;47;36;S;12;65%;91%;1 Pullman;Winds subsiding;44;29;WSW;16;70%;88%;2 Puyallup;A couple of showers;49;38;SSW;11;79%;98%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;47;36;S;8;78%;99%;2 Renton;A couple of showers;49;39;SSW;9;69%;98%;1 Seattle;A couple of showers;49;40;S;6;72%;98%;1 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;49;40;SSW;8;70%;98%;1 Shelton;A couple of showers;48;36;SW;14;79%;99%;1 Spokane;Windy;46;30;SW;12;54%;42%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Winds subsiding;43;28;WSW;17;59%;39%;2 Spokane Felts;Windy;46;30;SW;12;54%;42%;2 Stampede Pass;A bit of snow;27;25;WSW;14;74%;99%;1 Tacoma;A couple of showers;48;40;SSW;13;72%;96%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;48;40;SSW;14;72%;96%;1 Vancouver;A couple of showers;51;44;SW;6;79%;100%;1 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;50;38;SSW;17;64%;94%;2 Wenatchee;Winds subsiding;50;31;W;15;46%;44%;2 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;48;40;SSE;20;71%;96%;1 Yakima;Winds subsiding;57;29;SW;15;42%;85%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather