WA Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Fog, then some sun;74;48;NNE;6;65%;4%;3 Bellingham;Fog, then some sun;73;50;S;6;66%;5%;3 Bremerton;Fog, then some sun;76;53;NNE;8;69%;3%;3 Chehalis;Fog to sun;80;54;N;7;68%;0%;3 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;80;44;NE;7;45%;0%;3 Eastsound;Fog, then some sun;65;55;W;6;85%;5%;3 Ellensburg;Very warm;84;49;N;5;44%;0%;3 Ephrata;Sunshine;85;55;N;8;37%;0%;3 Everett;Fog, then some sun;73;51;N;6;65%;3%;3 Fort Lewis;Fog, then some sun;77;50;NNE;6;68%;5%;3 Friday Harbor;Fog, then some sun;68;51;SW;6;71%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;73;55;NW;6;73%;5%;2 Kelso-Longview;Fog, then some sun;81;51;N;7;62%;5%;3 Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;84;50;NNE;8;39%;0%;3 Olympia;Fog, then some sun;77;48;NNE;6;67%;5%;3 Omak;Partly sunny;82;52;N;9;42%;0%;3 Pasco;Mostly sunny, warm;84;46;NNW;6;51%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Fog, then some sun;68;51;WSW;6;76%;5%;3 Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;ENE;7;37%;0%;4 Puyallup;Fog, then some sun;76;50;WSW;5;70%;4%;3 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;71;51;N;6;74%;5%;2 Renton;Fog, then some sun;76;55;NNE;7;65%;5%;3 Seattle;Fog, then some sun;74;57;N;8;64%;3%;3 Seattle Boeing;Fog, then some sun;75;57;N;6;64%;5%;3 Shelton;Fog, then some sun;78;50;NNE;6;66%;5%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny;80;48;NE;6;45%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;77;48;NNE;8;44%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;80;48;NE;6;45%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, warm;69;52;ESE;6;35%;0%;3 Tacoma;Fog, then some sun;73;55;NNE;7;68%;5%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Fog, then some sun;73;55;NNE;8;68%;5%;3 Vancouver;Some sun, fog early;84;54;N;6;58%;5%;3 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;79;53;SE;5;41%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;NNW;6;44%;0%;3 Whidbey Island;Fog, then some sun;65;51;W;7;82%;5%;3 Yakima;Sunny and very warm;85;52;N;6;43%;0%;3