WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;W;6;45%;66%;7

Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;SE;5;70%;93%;7

Bremerton;A shower in the p.m.;77;57;NE;6;57%;69%;5

Chehalis;A shower;75;55;WNW;5;65%;91%;3

Deer Park;Warmer with some sun;79;55;NE;6;50%;10%;8

Eastsound;A shower in the p.m.;68;56;S;4;73%;91%;7

Ellensburg;Periods of sun;83;60;NW;5;41%;36%;7

Ephrata;Warmer;83;66;SW;6;38%;28%;5

Everett;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;NW;7;51%;91%;6

Fort Lewis;A brief shower;76;56;WNW;4;60%;93%;5

Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;69;53;SW;6;71%;91%;6

Hoquiam;A shower;68;57;W;7;76%;97%;3

Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;74;59;WNW;4;66%;93%;3

Moses Lake;Sun and clouds;85;63;N;7;41%;10%;8

Olympia;A passing shower;75;55;WSW;3;64%;89%;3

Omak;Warmer with some sun;82;60;NNE;7;49%;19%;8

Pasco;Clouds and sun, nice;89;62;SE;4;43%;15%;7

Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;67;55;W;4;68%;91%;7

Pullman;Pleasant and warmer;77;55;ENE;4;51%;14%;8

Puyallup;A brief shower;79;56;NNW;5;57%;83%;4

Quillayute;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;NNW;5;75%;92%;3

Renton;A shower in the p.m.;77;58;NNE;6;56%;66%;5

Seattle;A shower in the p.m.;74;58;NNE;7;61%;91%;8

Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;76;59;NNE;4;61%;85%;5

Shelton;A shower;74;56;WSW;5;66%;97%;4

Spokane;Warmer;81;58;ESE;3;44%;10%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Warmer;79;57;ESE;5;48%;10%;7

Spokane Felts;Warmer;81;58;ESE;3;44%;10%;7

Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;W;1;56%;87%;4

Tacoma;A passing shower;75;56;NNW;6;60%;91%;5

Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;74;57;NNE;4;65%;93%;5

Vancouver;A couple of showers;78;62;N;6;57%;92%;3

Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;83;62;ESE;6;43%;20%;7

Wenatchee;Variable clouds;81;63;W;6;44%;34%;5

Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;65;54;WSW;6;79%;66%;7

Yakima;Periods of sun, nice;84;62;NW;4;40%;47%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

